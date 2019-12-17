Hot Toys Reveals 'Remnant Stormtrooper' From The Mandalorian

Hot Toys has revealed via its many social media platforms a new figure from The Mandalorian TV show. This week they've revealed a "Remnant Stormtrooper".

You probably may have seen this character previously starring in some of the earlier episodes. The "Remnant Stormtrooper" is mainly the version of Stormtroopers left behind after the fall of The Empire in Return of the Jedi.

Anyway, Hot Toys revealed the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement down below.

In the aftermath of the Battle of Endor, the Empire is in disarray. Fragments of the former regime have gained footholds on distant worlds, trying to cling to what little power they have. The once pristine and uniform ranks of stormtroopers that fought for the Empire now resemble a ragtag army of mercenaries for lawless gangsters. Continuing the collectible series of the highly acclaimed, The Mandalorian, Hot Toys is delighted to present the new 1/6th scale Remnant Stormtrooper collectible figure based on the first-ever live action Star Wars series! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Remnant Stormtrooper featuring are greatly detailed helmet and Stormtrooper armor, masterfully applied weathering effects, blasters, and a figure base! Recruit the Remnant Stormtrooper into your Star Wars collection today!

If you want to recreate the scenes from The Mandalorian, you may have to pre-order more than just one figurine!

