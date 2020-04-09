Hot Toys Reveals The Punisher Figure With War Machine Armor

Hot Toys usually makes figures based on famous Hollywood movies, but now the company is making a toy based on a mobile video game. The new toy is from the Marvel Future Fight video game.

This toy looks pretty cool and it's unique to see the Punisher character decked out in War Machine's armor. You can read the full announcement below via the official Hot Toys Facebook page.

He’s here to punish bad guys. Frank Castle, waged a one-man war against crime as The Punisher, a ruthless, violent, and unstoppable vigilante. Hot Toys is excited today to unveil the final product that captures The Punisher (War Machine Armor) in a 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by the highly acclaimed Marvel Future Fight action game. Made from diecast material, the figure measures about 32.5cm tall is crafted based on the appearance of The Punisher in the game, features a newly developed head sculpt and an interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function, armor painted in metallic color with white skull motifs and weathering effects, LED light-up repuslors, a mini-gun on shoulder, an articulated back-mounted shoulder cannon, multiple fire effect accessories and a figure stand. Take a closer look at the Punisher with a high-tech suit of armor

Marvel Future Fight is out now for you to play on iOS and Android devices.

