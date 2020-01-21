Hot Toys Reveals New Stormtrooper Figure From The Mandalorian

Toy manufacturer Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure from The Mandalorian TV show. This new toy is for the Incinerator Stormtrooper.

This version of Stormtrooper appeared in the last episode of The Mandalorian where the character was flushing out the hero characters. You can read the full announcement from Hot Toys posted below.

Specialized stormtroopers of the Empire, Incinerator Stormtroopers wield flamethrowers and are equipped with heat-resistant armor. In The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon commands this dangerous soldier to flush out the Mandalorian and his friends from the cantina with devastating power. Further expanding the collectible series of the highly acclaimed, The Mandalorian, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the new 1/6th scale Incinerator Stormtrooper collectible figure based on the first-ever live action Star Wars series! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Incinerator Stormtrooper from the show. It features highly detailed helmet and armor, skillfully applied weathering effects, the trooper’s signature flamethrower weapon, and a figure base! The Incinerator Stormtrooper will be a great additional for your Star Wars collection!

You can also pre-order The Mandalorian character himself from Hot Toys too. The Mandalorian TV show is airing exclusively on Disney+. Season 2 will air sometime later this year.

