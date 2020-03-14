Hot Toys Reveals New Batgirl Figurine

Hot Toys has made a TON of Batman figures over the years, but finally you can get another character. The company has now revealed its new Batgirl figurine this week.

This version of Batgirl is the one that you may have seen from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game. This is the last major Batman game ever released which came out back in 2015.

While we still have to wait for a new Batman game, people can collect Batgirl from Hot Toys in the meantime. You can read the full Facebook announcement posted down below.

With the fame of the Batman Arkham game series continues to spread globally, some of the iconic characters from Batman: Arkham Knight have gained immense popularity. To keep up the momentum, Hot Toys is elated to introduce the female character from one of the downloadable episodes “A Matter of Family”. Determined to save her father from The Joker, Babara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl has to battle against the Joker along with Robin. Highly sought after by “Bats” fans, here comes the extremely cool-looking 1/6th scale Batgirl collectible figure. Beautifully crafted based on Batgirl’s appearance in the video game, the 1/6th scale Batgirl features a newly developed masked head sculpt with long light brown real fabric hair, a newly developed body tailored for Batgirl, a sophisticated tailored Batsuit with gold color Bat logo on the chest as well as light copper colored armor on arms, a light copper color belt, an array of Bat gadgets including grapnel gun with Batclaw, Batarangs and a Remote Hacking Device. Last but not least, the figure also comes with a specially designed figure stand with game logo and backdrop. It’s such a joyous opportunity to own the 1/6th scale Batgirl from Batman: Arkham Knight! Dress your shelf with this brilliant piece and place it along with the Arkham game series now!

The Batgirl Hot Toys figurine should be available to pre-order now. Other Arkham Knight toys should already be available now.

