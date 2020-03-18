Hot Toys Reveals The Mandalorian And The Child Collectible Set

Hot Toys has now revealed a cool deluxe set it will be releasing in the near future that will feature The Mandalorian character as well as the cute Baby Yoda known as The Child.

The cool thing about the collectible set is that The Mandalorian wears his full beskar armor. This is the shiny new armor he upgraded over the course of the show.

Hot Toys announced the pair of new figures over on its official Facebook page. You can see the full announcement posted down below.

His body is shielded by beskar armor, his face hidden behind a T-visored mask, and his past is wrapped in mystery. No one is quite sure who this well-equipped stranger is. The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. His extraordinary adventure in the galaxy with the fans’ beloved alien foundling in the first-ever live action Star Wars series has been highly acclaimed around the globe! Now Hot Toys is thrilled to expand the collectible figures series from The Mandalorian and officially introduce the new 1/6th scale The Mandalorian and The Child collectible set (Deluxe Version) for sophisticated Star War fans! Based on the appearance of the fearless Mandalorian in his new beskar armor, the highly-accurate collectible set features the bounty hunter with meticulously crafted helmet and armor pieces, interchangeable right shoulder armor with Mudhorn signet, skillfully tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, a blaster rifle and pistol, flamethrower effect, a tracking fob and a desert-themed figure base. Crafted based on the appearance of The Child in The Mandalorian, the 1/6th scale collectible features a curious standing Child with delicate workmanship, and a signature necklace. This Deluxe Version brings an additional The Child sitting in the hover pram, beskar steel and camtono container with LED light-up function, a whistling bird firing effects attachable to Mandalorian’s left gauntlet, and also a miniature hologram exclusively to recreate more iconic scenes! This Mandalorian and The Child collectible set (Deluxe Version) is the definitive piece to add to your growing Star Wars expansion. This is the way

The set should be available for you to pre-order very soon. There's no announcement over the release date for the set yet, but hopefully you don't have to wait too long for it.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: How Emperor Palpatine Was Revived In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Dates Revealed (more); Kathleen Kennedy Says A Woman Will Direct A Star Wars Film (more).

And here are some more related articles: Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more); 1917 Beats Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker At The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Still On Top Of The Box Office (more).

A few more: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Holds Steady In Second Box Office Weekend (more); Spoiler Details About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).