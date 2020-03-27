Hot Toys Reveals Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure

A smaller version of Baby Yoda (The Child) was revealed by Hot Toys not long ago. Well now a life-size version of the character has been announced by the popular toy manufacturer.

The life-size version of The Child will be around 36cm tall and it looks really realistic. Much like other Hot Toys, the toy will come with a lot of extra accessories.

Hot Toys revealed its latest toy over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted below.

“The kid’s coming with me.” The surprise debut of the Child, a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, was revealed in the premiere episode of The Mandalorian series and instantly became one of the favorite characters among many Star Wars fans young and old around the world! Today Hot Toys is very excited to officially introduce the astonishingly detailed life-size collectible figure of the Child which fans affectionately referred to as “Baby Yoda.” The hyper realistic and articulated collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of the Child in The Mandalorian. Standing at approximately 36cm tall, this collectible figure features an amazing likeness with riveting fine details, 2 pairs of interchangeable ears, movable head and arms, skillfully tailored outfit, a silver knob from the Razor Crest™ ship that the young alien loves to hold, a Mythosaur emblem necklace, and a variety of interchangeable hands to pose or hold the items allowing fans to recreate iconic moments from the highly acclaimed live-action series! Hot Toys’ The Child life-size figure is an incredible collectible with stunning details and fascinating features. It will surely be a delightful asset to add to any Star Wars fans’ collection! Take care of this little one

If Hot Toys is out of your price range, you can always get a Hasbro toy of The Child which will be out later this year. The Mandalorian Season 2 is streaming this Fall on Disney+.

