Hot Toys Reveals Jet Trooper Figures From The Rise of Skywalker

Hot Toys has just announced that it will be releasing both a normal Jet Trooper as well as a Sith Jet Trooper in the near future.

Both of these figures are based on characters appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The normal Jet Trooper is colored white while the Sith version is appropriately colored red. Both of them pretty much share the same mold aside from the obvious color differences.

Hot Toys revealed the new figurines on its official Facebook page this week. You can read the full announcements posted down below.

Jet Trooper

Star Wars fans worldwide are anxiously waiting for the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In this ultimate episode of the epic Skywalker saga, a group of specialized Stormtroopers of the First Order, called the Jet Troopers will soar into battle equipped with agile rocket packs. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to present the new masked enforcers of the Galactic Empire – Jet Trooper in 1/6th scale collectible figure to get fans ready for the upcoming adventure! The highly accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the image of a First Order Jet Trooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This specialized trooper features a newly refined helmet and armor, highly detailed jetpack, beautifully tailored fabric under-suit, highly-detailed weapon, and a specially designed figure stand. Don’t pass up on the opportunity to add these troops to your collection of a galaxy far far away!

Sith Jet Trooper

The official release of the widely anticipated new film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is almost upon us. In its ultimate push toward galactic conquest, the First Order readies an army of elite soldiers that draw inspiration and power from a dark and ancient legacy. Now Hot Toys is very excited to officially introduce the latest 1/6th scale collectible figure of the streamline designed Sith Jet Trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The highly accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the image of Sith Jet Trooper in the movie. Features a completely new designed crimson Sith Jet Trooper helmet and armor, newly developed jetpack, finely tailored multi textured fabric under-suit, two styles of detailed blasters, and a specially designed figure stand! Recruit the new Sith Jet Trooper for your growing army today!

