Hot Toys Reveals Harley Quinn Figure From Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight may be a five year old game, but Hot Toys is continuing to make figures based on it. The latest character from the game to get the Hot Toys treatment is none other than Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn from Batman: Arkham Knight is arguably her best appearance in the Arkham trilogy as she looks very pretty. You can see the full announcement below as posted on the official Hot Toys Facebook page.

“You gonna bring Ivy to me or am I gonna have to get her myself?” Begins as an episode before the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, Harley Quinn breaks into the overgrown Blüdhaven Police Department to recruit her partner in crime, Poison Ivy, to be part of Scarecrow's plan to destroy the B-Man. Based on the incredibly popular Batman: Arkham Knight videogame, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Harley Quinn collectible figure with the new look mixed with goth and punk, giving her a more edgy and sinister appearance that reflects her unstable and wild personality. Masterfully crafted based on Harley Quinn’s appearance in the video game, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with white powdered make up, blonde hair sculpture and moveable pigtails, newly developed body, Harley Quinn’s dramatic outfit consisting of a corset with black ruffle skirt and lace details, red and blue boots and arm-bracers, amazingly-detailed accessories including baseball bat, machine gun, mallet, pistol, paint can with brush, Jack-in-the-box, and a specially designed figure stand with game logo. Take this Harley figure home, as she will stand out from the rest of your DC collection!

Harley Quinn should be available to pre-order now from many retailers around the world. Other Batman: Arkham Knight characters from Hot Toys should also be available now to purchase.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals Batman Armory Collectible (more); Matt Reeves Gives Our First Look At The Batman (more); Robert Pattinson Officially Cast As 'The Batman' (more); Review: Batman vs.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (more).

And here are some more related articles: Warner Bros Wants A 'Familiar Face' For The Batman (more); Batman, Turkey: What to pack, what to wear, and when to go [2018] (more); Major Update Revealed For Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Movie (more).

A few more: Batman: The Animated Series Is Going To Be Available In HD For The First Time Ever (more); Rumor: Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Movie Said To Be A Total Reboot (more).