Hot Toys Reveals Director Krennic Figure From Rogue One

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story may have been released back in December 2016, but the movie is still considered by many to be the best Disney produced Star Wars movie of all time.

It may have taken many years, but Hot Toys has finally revealed the final product for its Director Krennic figurine. You can read the full announcement from Hot Toys' Facebook page posted down below.

We stand here amidst my achievement. Not yours!" Every great achievement requires just as much ambition, and there are few as ambitious as Director Krennic. As the head of Advanced Weapons Research for the Imperial military, he oversaw the creation of the dreaded Death Star, and employed the same ambition on the battlefields. Today, Hot Toys is very excited to present the final product of the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Director Orson Krennic from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story! Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Director Krennic, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt, beautifully tailored Imperial uniform and magnetically attachable cape, an additional rain gear attire, a blaster, and a character themed figure stand. Recall moments of battle with our stunning blogger images of the director!

This is probably the most realistic looking toy of the character you can get.

The only previous toy released was a 6 inch Black Series figure from Hasbro which came out when the movie launched. Will you be pre-ordering this Hot Toy?

