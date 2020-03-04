Hot Toys Reveals Death Trooper From The Mandalorian

Hot Toys has now revealed and announced a brand new toy that you can get based on The Mandalorian TV show. This time you can get the Death Troopers that appeared in the last two episodes of Season 1.

The Death Troopers actually made their first appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but they again appeared in The Mandalorian. They were used as guards for the villainous Moff Gideon.

Hot Toys announced the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can see the full announcement posted down below.

The elite soldiers of Imperial Intelligence, death troopers are encased in specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. These soldiers have returned on screen in the Star Wars live action series The Mandalorian, under the command of Moff Gideon to flush out the Mandalorian and his friends from the cantina. Today Hot Toys is pleased to expand The Mandalorian collectible series and present the 1/6th scale Death Trooper collectible figure from this first-ever live action Star Wars series! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of the Imperial Death Troopers in The Mandalorian. It stands at approximately 32.5cm tall, featuring a finely crafted black colored armor, helmet with scope and LED light-up function, blaster rifle, blaster pistol, and a figure stand! Recruit the Death Trooper 1/6th scale collectible figure now and expand The Mandalorian collection.

Stay tuned as more figures from The Mandalorian are bound to be announced in the near future. Season 2 of the series will air this October on the Disney+ streaming service.

