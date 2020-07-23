Hot Toys Reveals Anakin Skywalker With STAP From The Clone Wars

Hot Toys has now revealed a new toy based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This time we get a new figurine based on Anakin Skywalker and he comes with a vehicle called a STAP.

Even though this is based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the face sculpt is of Hayden Christensen. It would have been weird for a Hot Toys figurine to have a cartoon style face!

You can get Anakin Skywalker by himself, or a special set that comes with a STAP. You can read the full Facebook announcement posted down below.

During the assault of B’omarr™ Monastery, Anakin Skywalker™ begins the difficult ascent up the sheer cliff with battle droids firing down on him, and droid-piloted STAP™'s racing into combat, laser cannons blasting. Casualties are mounting, so Anakin makes a daring move. He leaps into the air to take command of a STAP and disposes of battle droids with his lightsaber, clearing a path to the summit. Today Hot Toys is very excited to recreate the exciting scene with the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker and STAP collectible set from Star Wars: The Clone Wars™! The highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the debut appearance of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animation series, featuring a skillfully crafted head sculpt, meticulously tailored costume and a set of beautifully designed armor guards for alternative styles. His signature LED light-up lightsaber, a number of interchangeable hands, a thermal detonator, a hologram projector and several hologram figures representing Ahsoka Tano™, Yoda™, and Obi Wan Kenobi™ round out the set so you can take on the droid armies. Embodying extraordinary workmanship and remarkable high quality details, the 1/6th scale STAP measuring at approximately 32cm in height, features phenomenal paint application on the precise mechanical design with specially applied weathering effects, drive turbines with LED light-up function, articulated grip, foot pedals, steering vane, and a specially designed figure stand. A Special Edition available in select markets will include a grey colored poncho with weathering effects as bonus item exclusively for collectors. Don’t pass up on the chance to add the new Anakin Skywalker and STAP collectible set to your Star Wars collection.

Hot Toys is going to make collectors empty on their wallets as even more toys have been revealed during its virtual Comic Con style event this year.

