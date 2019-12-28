Hot Toys Reveals New Spider-Man Peter Parker Head Sculpt

Hot Toys has now revealed a new head sculpt for the character of Peter Parker in the new movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This head sculpt is slightly different to the one that has been featured in other toys released in the past.

Sometimes Hot Toys usually likes to recycle head molds, but this time they have decided to make a new head entirely. You can read the full announcement posted from the official Facebook page down below.

Are your Spidey senses tingling? Hot Toys is very excited today to unveil the newly developed head sculpt for 1/6th Spider-Man (Upgraded Suit) Collectible figure debuted earlier this year. Meticulously crafted based on the screen appearance of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Far From Home, this brand new head sculpt has captured both expression and hair sculpture of our friendly neighborhood super hero with amazing details. Be sure to include him to your epic MCU collection!

This is the final look that will be shipped when the toy reaches customers within the new year. It will also be the last Spider-Man Hot Toy figurine until a third MCU Spider-Man movie is released in 2021.

In related news, it has also been rumored that Tom Holland could be getting a cameo in Venom 2. Venom 2 is out next year, so hopefully this rumor ends up being true!

