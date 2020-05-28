Henry Cavill Set To Become Superman Again

Due to the failure of the 2017 release of Justice League, many people thought we may have seen the last of Henry Cavill's Superman. Now Warner Bros has changed its mind as Henry Cavill will be back in some capacity.

As reported by Deadline, Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as Superman in multiple DC movies that are upcoming. No official movies have been announced yet, but he will appear as an extended guest character.

While people are demanding Man of Steel 2, sadly Warner Bros is not making a sequel to the 2013 movie.

It's probably because Superman movies cost a lot of money and they don't get as much money as other superheroes going by recent trends.

Man of Steel cost $225 million to make and only made $668 million. This is less than movies featuring the likes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Batman just to name a few.

Upcoming DC movies include Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad and many more. It remains to see been which movies Superman will be added in at the moment.

Zack Snyder's Justice League movie coming out in 2021 could open more doors for the Superman character to return in many other projects if the film proves to be a huge success on HBO Max.

Anyway, I'm glad Henry Cavill will be back as Superman. He suits the character really well and his performances were good.

