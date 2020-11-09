Hasbro Reveals A New The Mandalorian Helmet

Hasbro has now announced it will be releasing a new helmet from its Star Wars Black Series line. This new toy is of The Mandalorian based on the show of the same name.

Much like other helmets in this line, this is a 1:1 replica that also includes some electronic features. The only thing you need to power it up is one battery which is not included.

The Mandalorian helmet will be released in 2021 and retails for $119.99 in the US. It's available to pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

If you want to know more about the product, you can read the press release details and info posted down below.

"Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Featuring highly-detailed deco, series-inspired design, interior padding, and an adjustable fit, this helmet is a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. This screen-inspired reproduction helmet features a removable tactical light, as well as dual red interior lights that can be activated while the helmet is upside-down. Requires 1 1.5V AA battery, not included. Includes helmet and instructions."

Featuring highly-detailed deco, TV series-inspired “The Mandalorian” design.

This premium Black Series replica features interior padding, & an adjustable fit.

This screen-inspired reproduction Mandalorian helmet features a removable tactical light.

As well as dual red interior lights that can be activated while the helmet is upside-down.

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars with this roleplay helmet.

Look for other Star Wars The Black Series roleplay items to build a Star Wars galaxy

This helmet is a great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection.

Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

