Hasbro Introduces $350 X-Men Sentinel Toy

As part of Hasbro's HasLab crowdfunding campaign, the toy company is presenting a huge 26 inch Sentinel toy from the X-Men series. If this is a successful campaign, it will be the biggest commercially released X-Men toy released to date.

As reported by Toyark, this campaign will run from July 10th until August 24th. If enough fans support the project, the toy will be released worldwide in Fall 2021.

This toy is aimed for the high collector's market because it will set you back $349.99! You can read more details about the toy from the info posted down below.

Its body a towering, technological marvel, the Sentinel scans the world for its quarry, a searching light emanating from its chest, its glowing eyes a warning… and a threat. Programmed with only one objective, to destroy all mutant life on Earth, the Sentinel will not hesitate, will not falter, and will never ever stop hunting. Rising from the pages of Marvel comics, appearing in everything from cartoons to movies to video games, the Sentinel is as a monumental part of Marvel lore, an iconic enemy of the X-Men, and, now, the first-ever Marvel Legends HasLab project. Hasbro Pulse invites you to join us in bringing this project to life, with all the features and detailing you know and love from the Marvel Legends 6-inch line: 26.3-inch (669 mm) Sentinel figure

LEDs in the head and chest (2x AAA batteries required, not included)

18-inch Sentinel “tentacle” accessory

Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure with 6-Inch alternate Sentinel Prime head

Marvel Insider Points Redemption code (70,000 points per purchase, limit 2 code redemptions per account) & X-Men #14 (1963) digital comic to read in the Marvel Comics app (available in iOS and Android). Open to US residents 18+. Terms apply.

Will you be backing this project? It is one of the biggest Marvel toys that you will able to get.

