Goldberg To Challenge Bray Wyatt At WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Another WWE Super ShowDown is happening later this month and it will set up a really interesting main event. This is because WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is competing in a title match!

As announced on this week's episode of Smackdown, Goldberg appeared via satellite to challenge Bray Wyatt for his Smackdown Universal title. This will be three years since Goldberg won the Universal title himself from Kevin Owens.

The last time Goldberg wrestled was at last year's SummerSlam where he squashed Dolph Ziggler in minutes.

He also wrestled The Undertaker at the 2019 Saudi Arabian show. That match with Undertaker was horrible though because Goldberg suffered a concussion early on in the match.

There were rumors Goldberg was going to face Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown, but this new match seems even better. As for Roman Reigns, it looks like he has yet another rematch with Baron Corbin again!

Anyway, Bray Wyatt is likely to win to go on to defend his Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg might not be at WrestleMania so that other people can be on the show instead.

Super ShowDown 2020 happens on February 27th, 2020 in Saudi Arabia. The show will be available for you to watch exclusively on the WWE Network.

