Fortnite Update 3.38 Patch Notes (v 18.40 includes Naruto)

Epic Games has now released a brand new update for Fortnite that is available for all platforms today. One of the biggest and most exciting additions today is the inclusion of Naruto skins and more.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, this is patch number 3.38. For everyone else though, this is update version 18.40.

Shopping carts are also a part of this new update as well. Some major bug fixes have also been released alongside this new update today.

You can read the patch notes for today's Fortnite update posted down below.

Fortnite Update 3.38 Patch Notes (v 18.40)

WAR EFFORT: THE SALVAGED B.R.U.T.E

The Cube Queen has deployed countless warriors, and corruption is spreading fast throughout the Island. To fight back, the war effort against the Cubes is producing some big guns of their own.

Meet the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. Battling the Sideways has left the war effort short on supplies, meaning this Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. has a stripped down armor hull with no overshield, making it easier for clever opponents to counter and dismantle. However, it comes battle-ready with combat effectiveness tailored for taking on wave after wave of Cube Monsters.

Of course, Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. Stations need Bars to get off the ground… lots of Bars.

Stations have been deployed across the Island where you can place funds. Once they’re fully funded, they’ll drop in Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.s available to Loopers in their matches.

Help boot up the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. and beat back The Cube Queen’s endless army.

NARUTO & TEAM 7 IN FORTNITE

From the beloved anime series NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, Naruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 have finally arrived in Fortnite! Their Outfits (as well as other items) are in the Item Shop starting now, and Team 7 member Kakashi Hatake, in addition to an Outfit, has covertly placed himself as an Island Character.

Find him and he’ll set you up with ninja-themed Quests.

Also, until the end of the Season, you’ll be able to find Paper Bomb Kunai as a new weapon to throw at opponents.

Find this explosive weapon in Chests or Loot Llamas — or exchange Bars with Kakashi Hatake for some.

SHOPPING CARTS ROLL OUT

Clean up on Aisle 3 — Shopping Carts have returned to the Island! Throw a friend in the basket and scoot around with this classic “vehicle,” found at shopping and residential areas like Retail Row and Holly Hedges.

THE CONVERGENCE EXPANDS

The Cube Queen continues to corrupt the Island as The Convergence takes on a new shape. Drop in and pay tribute.







XP FROM ACCOLADES IN CREATIVE

In creator-made maps that utilize the new Accolade Device, players will be able to earn XP towards their Battle Pass progress via Accolades set by the creator. The device is available now to all creators.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Grapplers have returned to Team Rumble and Battle Lab.

Collection book entries can now be viewed when using Performance Mode.

Cars will no longer vanish or move when entering or exiting.

COMPETITIVE NOTE:

Shopping Carts, the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E., and Paper Bomb Kunai are not present in competitive playlists.

If you want to know more about today's huge Fortnite update, you can visit the official website.

Source: EpicGames.com

