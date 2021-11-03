Fortnite Update 3.37 Patch Notes (November 3rd)

Epic Games has now released a new patch for the console versions of Fortnite today. This is a simple maintenance patch that should fix several areas of the game.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number for Fortnite should be update 3.37. For PS5 owners, this is version number 1.000.047. This update is rolling out to everyone on November 3rd, 2021.

It's worth mentioning this patch is available for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles. It does not appear as if you need to download a new update if you play the PC or Android versions of the game.

While there are no detailed patch notes for this update, some info was released from the Fortnite Status Twitter page. You can read the full details below.

Fortnite Update 3.37 Patch Notes

"We have deployed a maintenance patch on Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This patch resolves the addresses stability issues on Nintendo Switch, as well as splitscreen issues on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Fortnite is out now and available for most major gaming devices. The game is also free to play on all platforms.

