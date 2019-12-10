First Trailers Released For Wonder Woman 1984 And Ghostbusters: Afterlife

With 2019 nearly behind us, many people are now looking forward to the many movies that will be out in 2020. This week we finally got our first glimpses of Wonder Woman 1984 as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

At first coming out on June 5th, 2020, Warner Bros will be releasing Wonder Woman 1984. This is a sequel to the original movie that came out in 2017.

This sequel is different because it's set in the year 1984 and two new foes will stand in Wonder Woman's way. A small synopsis and cast list can be seen posted down below.

"Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta."

Also coming out in the Summer of 2020 is Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Unlike the 2016 reboot, this movie is an actual sequel to the first two Ghostbusters movies.

Original cast members such as Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigoourney Weaver and Annie Potts are all returning. They will be joined by new cast members Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and more.

Sadly, the original members aren't in the first trailer, but it should be more well received to the 2016 movie. Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases on July 10th, 2020. Trailer is posted down below.

