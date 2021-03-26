First The Suicide Squad Trailer Revealed

Warner Bros has now released the first ever trailer for The Suicide Squad. This is the new movie directed by James Gunn who also helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel films.

The Suicide Squad still stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but she will be joined by a host of newer faces. Some of these include Idris Elba as Bloodsport and even John Cena as Peacemaker.

One person that can steal the show is Sylvester Stallone. The legendary actor voices the character of King Shark. He's just a violent in this movie like in the comic books.

Bear in mind the movie is rated R so this trailer shows a bit of violence. You can read the full synopsis posted down below.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese." "Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6th, 2021. The movie will be available to watch in both cinemas as well as on HBO Max.

