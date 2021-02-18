First Mortal Kombat 2021 Trailer Revealed

Warner Bros has now released the first trailer for the 2021 version of the Mortal Kombat movie. It looks modern compared to the old 1995 original movie which had basic special effects.

Unlike the old '90s movies, the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie will include more blood and violence. This is because the famous Fatalities will be in full swing in the movie.

The movie might be missing some fan favorite characters like Johnny Cage and Kitana, but many other characters are in it too. You can read a full synopsis of the movie posted down below.

"In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

Mortal Kombat 2021 will be released on April 16th, 2021. The movie will be available to watch in both movie theaters as well as on HBO Max.

