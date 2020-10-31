First James Bond Actor Sir Sean Connery Passes Away

Many people will know Sir Sean Connery was the first man to play the role of James Bond. Sadly, it has now been reported that the actor has died at the age of 90 years old.

Sir Sean Connery first played James Bond in Dr No back in 1962. He starred in six James Bond movies and defined who the character was for years to come.

Sir Sean Connery is now the second James Bond actor to have passed away. A few years ago, we also lost Roger Moore who was the third person ever to play James Bond.

The official James Bond 007 Facebook page posted a heartfelt message of Connery's passing. You can read their message down below.

"Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — “The name’s Bond... James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

The next James Bond movie to be released is No Time To Die. This new film will be the last to feature Daniel Craig as the secret agent.

