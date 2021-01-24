First Explosive Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Released

Warner Bros has now released the first explosive trailer for Godzilla vs Kong. The trailer shows that this could be the biggest fight in monster movie history!

Kong and Godzilla have come to blows in the past, although this is their first meeting in a modern setting. Instead of using human costumes, the action has now been upgraded to modern CGI.

The trailer also suggests Godzilla is the bad guy with the humans using Kong to save the world. The story might change during the actual movie, although no major spoilers have been revealed in this trailer.

Fans will also be happy to know that Kong has been upsized for the new movie. This is to give him a fighting chance over this huge version of Godzilla.

You can read a short synopsis for the film posted down below.

"Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth"

Godzilla vs Kong will be released on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26th, 2021.

