Final Trailer Released For Black Widow

Marvel and Disney have now released the third and final trailer for their upcoming movie Black Widow. Unlike No Time To Die, it looks like this movie is going ahead as planned and won't be delayed.

The final trailer shows a lot of action from the film, although we still don't know who the Taskmaster really is. This is something that will obviously be revealed once the movie comes out.

The cool thing about Black Widow is the fact that the hero has no superpowers so the action looks more grounded and realistic.

It could have the same vibe as Winter Soldier which is arguably the best Marvel movie released to date.

The Coronavirus won't be stopping the film because the release date has been set for May 1st, 2020 in North America. Only the new James Bond film has been delayed as other movies are being released as scheduled.

Anyway, you can check out the new trailer below. Also posted below is a short synopsis for the movie.

"Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow"--the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, "Black Widow" hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020."

