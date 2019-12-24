Final Justice League Superman From Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has just revealed the final product for the Justice League movie version of Superman. This is the highly detailed action figure that has the likeness of actor Henry Cavill.

The Justice League movie may have been out in cinemas since November 2017, but Hot Toys will finally release the final version of Superman.

Sadly, he only comes in red and blue as there is no black suit. You can read the full announcement from Facebook posted down below.

“Well, I believe in truth, but I'm also a big fan of justice.” – Superman Superman returned to his life of superheroism, and joined the Justice League to thwart the invasion of Steppenwolf. Today, Hot Toys is very excited to present the final product of 1/6th scale Superman collectible figure that has been long awaited! Now, he has arrived! Crafted based on Henry Cavill’s appearance in the movie with delicate craftmanship, the figure features a newly developed LED light-up head sculpt that accentuates Superman’s unique heat vision ability coming from the eyes and an interchangeable newly painted head sculpt, a newly developed muscular body, a finely tailored costume with metallic superman icon on chest, and a specially designed figure stand. Enjoy these astonishing images of the Superman figure from Justice League! Happy Holidays!

Some people are annoyed Superman uses the same face sculpt as the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice version that was released a few years ago.

Nevertheless, this is the only movie Superman you can get right now since Warner Bros hasn't announced any future movies starring the Man of Steel anytime soon...

