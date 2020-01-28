Fast & Furious Teaming Up With Lego Technic Brand

The Fast & Furious franchise has always been popular thanks to its many movies that have been made since the year 2001. Many toys have been released too, but now the franchise will have its own Lego Technic set soon.

To celebrate the release of F9 later this year, Lego Technic has announced a partnership with the Fast & Furious franchise. As reported by Brickfinder, this announcement was made today at the Nuremburg Toy Fair

The reported new Lego Technic will be launched and revealed on April 27th, 2020.

This is a worldwide release date! The rumor is that the set will be of a 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS. This is the car Paul Walker drove in the first 2001 film.

If you want to know more about this partnership, you can read the press release details posted below.

Universal Brand Development And The LEGO Group Have Expanded Their Licensing Relationship To Include Universal Pictures’ Record-Smashing, Home Grown Franchise – Fast & Furious. This New IP Expansion Will Take Shape With LEGO® Technic™ Creating A Thrilling New Set For Spring 2020. The Ninth Chapter In The Fast & Furious Saga Hits Theaters Around The World Beginning In May 2020.



“The Fast & Furious Saga Continues Its Blockbuster Growth In Fun, New Ways – With Video Games, A New Animated Series And Now In The Construction Toy Segment,” Said Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President And General Manager, Global Toys And Hardlines, Universal Brand Development. “Fans Across Generations Will Love Building The Fast & Furious Car Of Their Dreams With This LEGO Technic Set.” “The LEGO Technic Brand With Its Authenticity And Attention To Detail And The Action Packed Fast & Furious Franchise Are A Great Match. Both Franchises Are Known For Creativity And Cool Cars So We Are Really Excited To Work With Universal On This Awesome Product That Both LEGO Technic And Fast & Furious Fans Are Going To Love To Build!” Jill Wilfert, Vice President Of Inbound & Entertainment Licensing At The LEGO Group. The Technic Building System Offers A Challenging Build For Older Children And Adults, With Focus On Cool Models With Authentic Details. Further Information About The LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Set, Which Is For Ages 10 Years And Above, Will Be Revealed Later This Year And Will Be In Stores Globally From April 27, 2020.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more); Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more).

And here are some more related articles: Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more); Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more); Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (more); Marvel Announces A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows At SDCC (more).