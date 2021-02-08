The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Super Bowl Trailer Released

Marvel Entertainment has now released a new trailer for its Disney+ series called The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. This is a two minute long trailer released during this year's Super Bowl.

This is the only major trailer Marvel released this year for Super Bowl. It looks like we will have to wait a little while longer to see any footage of any other Marvel shows and movies.

This series focuses on both Falcon and The Winter Soldier after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America is not featured in the TV series, but his famous shield makes an appearance.

Unlike WandaVision, it looks like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be a more conventional Marvel offering. The trailer shows the TV series will have lots of action as well as some humor sprinkled in.

You can read the official synopsis for the series posted down below.

"Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be released on Disney+ on March 19th, 2021.

