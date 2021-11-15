Codemasters has now released a brand new update for F1 2021 today. This update should now be available on all platforms.

There is a lot of new content that has been released for today's update. The big addition is the Jeddah race track. Some smaller additions have also been released for this F1 2021 patch.

Several online and general bug fixes have also been made. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

F1 2021 Update 1.13 Patch Notes

New Content

Jeddah has been added to the game

Added option to enable or disable Pit Lane Tyre Temperature simulation so cars that box closer to the pit lane entrance are not disadvantaged by colder tyres as they exit the pit lane.

2021 Red Bull has been reverted to their traditional livery with a visual update to closer match the real season

Added option to disable driver moves in career

Equal performance has been added to Grand Prix mode using F1 2021 cars

Online

Users kicked from a session due to the timer running out are no longer banned from the session

Host-spectators will now correctly see the race starts lights go out at the same time as racers

General

Addressed an issue where the “Advance” button could disappear from a career save

R&D progress history screen now looks correct with the increased number of available tracks

Victory VO can now correctly be previewed within the item store

Addressed an issue where users could go out of world in photo mode on Imola

Fanatec CSL DD pedals now have the correct brake and throttle thresholds

DRS white line has been adjusted on Imola to match the activation point

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

F1 2021 is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.







Source: EA.com

