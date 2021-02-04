Extended Synopsis Shared For The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros has now released an extended synopsis for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Little was known about the plot of the movie until now.

While we wait for a full trailer for The Suicide Squad to come out, this extended synopsis is all we have now to know what the movie might be about.

Unlike the first movie, this film will have lots more characters from the DC Comics universe.

You can read the extended synopsis of the movie posted down below.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese." "Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

The Suicide Squad will be released in both theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, 2021.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Several Movies Get Release Date Changes (more); The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more); Movie Review: Wonder Woman 1984 (more); Several New Star Wars Movies And TV Shows Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Oscar Isaac Set To Be Solid Snake In Metal Gear Solid Movie (more); Hot Toys Reveals Venom Figure From The Movie (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League Movie Hasn't Been Canceled (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Movie Could Happen In The Future (more); Monster Hunter Movie Trailer Debuts (more).