The Empire Strikes Back Luke Skywalker Hot Toys Figure Announced

Hot Toys has now announced a new figure for the Star Wars character Luke Skywalker. The new toy is based on the character's appearance in The Empire Strikes Back.

More specifically, this figure shows Luke Skywalker in his Snowspeeder Pilot outfit. You can try and recreate some of the famous scenes featured in the Battle of Hoth.

Unlike other Hot Toys figures, this toy comes with retro packaging in order to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the movie. You can read the full Facebook announcement posted down below.

During the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker piloted a Snowspeeder, led the Rebel Alliance against the Empire’s ground forces, and instructed the other snowspeeder pilots to use their harpoons and cables to aim for the legs in an attempt to take down the massive Imperial AT-AT walkers in order to give the Rebels enough time to evacuate the snow planet. In celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a series of collectibles based on this iconic film! Now, Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Luke Skywalker in his flight suit and helmet that he wore on Hoth, as the latest release of The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection! The highly-accurate Luke Skywalker collectible figure is expertly crafted based on his appearance in the movie, features a head sculpt with newly sculpted hair sculpture, finely tailored Snowspeeder outfit and life support unit on chest, a LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a highly-detailed flight helmet, a grappling gun, a blaster, a thermal detonator, a snow-themed diorama set-up with a figure stand all in the specially designed retro style packaging! Star Wars fans don’t miss the chance to add this new Luke Skywalker collectible figure to your treasured display!

For more info on this toy, you can click here to visit the official Hot Toys website.

