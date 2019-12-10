Early Jumanji: The Next Level Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Jumanji: The Next Level is out in North America very soon and the critics have already seen the movie. It looks like the sequel is performing critically on par with the previous 2017 movie.

If you go and visit Rotten Tomatoes, you can see that Jumanji: The Next Level has a critics rating of 78 percent. This is around the same 76 percent that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle got two years ago.

Looking deeper into the ratings, Jumanji: The Next Level has 40 fresh reviews and only 11 rotten reviews so far. The average score for the movie is 6.22/10 meaning we are looking at many 3 star reviews.

It sounds like reviewers love the action and cast from the movie. That said, some have criticized that it feels too much of the same thing as the previous movie.

You can read the Critics Consensus below.

"Like many classic games, Jumanji: The Next Level retains core components of what came before while adding enough fresh bits to keep things playable."

Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. The movie is out in North America on December 13th, 2019. You can read the synopsis below.

"In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game."

