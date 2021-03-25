Early Godzilla vs. Kong Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

The review embargo for Godzilla vs Kong has been lifted and we now know what the critics think of the movie. It looks like it will be one of the better reviewed Godzilla and Kong movies in recent memory.

If we go visit the Rotten Tomatoes rating, we can see that Godzilla vs Kong has a rating of 83% currently. 19 reviews are fresh with only 4 rotten reviews counted as of time of writing.

The current score for the movie is 6.50/10 meaning we are looking at an average of many 3/5 stars reviews. It looks like reviewers like this movie more than Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The critics consensus says: "Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out".

We don't know the Audience Score yet, but movies like this are usually favored more by fans than critics. If it's as action packed as people say, it should be received well from average movie goers.

If you have not seen the movie yet, you can read the synopsis posted down below.

"Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

The movie is available to watch in both theaters as well as HBO Max.

