Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson To Relaunch The XFL In 2022

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has now announced that he will relaunch his own version of the XFL in 2022. This will be the third incarnation of the football league that serves as an alternative product to the NFL.

Dwayne Johnson and his former wife Dany Garcia bought the league just a few weeks ago. The previous owner and creator for the XFL is WWE owner Vince McMahon.

Johnson announced the relaunch on his official Twitter page. You can read what he had to say posted below.

"XFL returns SPRING 2022 🏈 As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle - but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose"

The main reason Johnson and Garcia bought the XFL is to give a chance for football players that didn't get drafted to play in the NFL. Johnson was also a failed NFL prospect when he was younger before he turned to professional wrestling.

The original XFL started in 2001 from Vince McMahon, but it only lasted for one season. McMahon started the XFL again in 2020, but it didn't last long thanks to Covid-19 ruining everything.

It will be interesting to see if this new revival of the XFL will finally exceed more than one season. The XFL has historically had bad luck for the several past years...

