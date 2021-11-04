Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 may have been released back in 2016, but the game is still getting supported. Today Bandai Namco has now released the latest update that comes with the new DLC pack.

If you are playing the PS4 version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, this should be patch number 1.28. This is supporting the Legendary DLC Pack 2 featuring Caulifa, Kale, Jiren and Gogeta.

You can read the full details of the update and the new DLC pack posted down below.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update 1.28 Patch Notes

3 New Missions

1 New Stage called the “Volcanic Wasteland”

4 New Playable Characters, including: Jiren (Full Power), Gogeta (DB Super), Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2) and Kale (Super Saiyan 2)

4 New Parallel Quests

10 New Skills

4 Super Souls

A plethora of new costumes and accessories

New Raid Quest

New Ultimate Skill

Dual Ultimate Attack

Photo Mode Goodie

More costumes and accessorie

And more!

You can visit the official website for the game for more detailed info about the new patch and it's free update. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

