Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Debuts At NYCC 2021

Toei Animation has now released the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The trailer for the new movie was released during a panel at NYCC 2021.

As expected, the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie will be using a new animation style.

For the first time in the series' history, it will be using a 3D style animation that makes it look like a video game cutscene.

The trailer shows more of the good guys in the movie including the likes of Goku, Piccolo and a young Pan powering up. They will be joined by some newer characters as well that have some screentime.

The most interesting part of the trailer is that it confirms that the Red Ribbon Army is back.

They appeared in Dragon Ball and also Dragon Ball Z as the androids. Now some newer characters are continuing the work that Dr Gero left behind.

Elsewhere in NYCC 2021, a new toyline also confirms Vegeta and the newer characters are getting figures. Vegeta wasn't shown in the trailer as it looks like Piccolo might be the second main character in the new film.

They've shown the new characters and their names of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Little else is known about the characters though.

Anyway, you can view the new trailer down below. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases in the year of 2022.

