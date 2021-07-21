Dragon Ball Super and Z Figures Are Coming To Comic-Con@Home 2021

Bandai Spirits has now announced that some new figures based on the Dragon Ball franchise are coming to the Comic-Con@Home 2021 event. There are four new characters that will be immortalized in figure form.

The four figures that you can get are characters from both the Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super manga/anime/. The four exclusive figures include Super Saiyan God Goku, Beerus, Whis and even Nappa.

Three of the figures cost $50 each and is available to pre-order on July 22nd, 2021 at Premium Bandai USA. You can click the link to see the online store.

The most expensive figure is Nappa which is going to cost you an additional $70. The only reason he's more expensive is because he's a bigger figure so there's more you need to pay for.

The only other piece you can get is the Tamashii Stage Dragon Ball Series. This is also an con exclusive item and comes with 6 pieces for $42.00.

All of the figures and pieces mentioned in this article will be delivered to you sometime in August 2021. For more on this, you can check out the official PDF File too.

