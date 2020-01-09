Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Hitting Cinemas For One Night Only

Toei Animation and Fathom Events have announced via a press release that Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will be coming to North American cinemas. However, the movie will be a one night only showing!

It will be shown in the United States on March 25th for one night only. It will mark as a 20th anniversary for the Digimon franchise hitting the Western market.

If you choose to go to any of the screenings, it will start with a 15 minute long pre-show event. This will include interviews with many of the movie's creators and more.

The movie will screen in select theaters in the United States on March 25th, 2020 starting at 7:00pm. If you want to see the full list of theaters, you will need to head over to the official Fathom Events website.

Tickets to see Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will go on sale on February 7th, 2020. You can click here to book your tickets when the time comes.

If you are interested in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, you can see the synopsis for the movie down below.

"Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but withhis future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon."

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more); Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more).

And here are some more related articles: Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more); Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more); Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (more); Marvel Announces A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows At SDCC (more).