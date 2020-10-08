Death Watch Mandalorian Hot Toys Figure Announced

Hot Toys has announced a new figure for a character they are calling the Death Watch Mandalorian. This character appeared briefly in The Mandalorian Season 1 that aired last year.

The Death Watch Mandalorian saved Din Djarin's life when he was younger. This action caused the character to eventually become a Mandalorian himself.

Hot Toys announced the toy on its official Facebook page. You can read more details posted down below.

During a Separatist attack on the settlement of Aq Vetina™, the young Din Djarin™ was under attack by super battle droids, but before any harm could come to the boy, a group of Death Watch Mandalorians arrived to take out the droids and rescue Din. With a new season of the highly anticipated The Mandalorian debuting soon, Hot Toys is delighted to expand The Mandalorian collectible series further and officially introducing the new 1/6th scale Death Watch Mandalorian collectible figure today! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of the Death Watch Mandalorian who rescued the young Din Djarin in the show. It features highly detailed helmet and armor pieces with weathering effects, skillfully tailored outfit, finely sculpted jetpack with real-like thruster fire accessories, two blasters, and a figure base. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to include the stunning Death Watch Mandalorian 1/6th scale collectible figure from The Mandalorian in your Star Wars collection! “This is the way.”

This is the first time this character is getting a toy from any company. You should be able to pre-order this toy soon from participating retailers.

