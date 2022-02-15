Cody And Brandi Rhodes Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes have now confirmed over their social media accounts that they are both leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW). This is shocking news as nobody expected this to happen.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Cody's contract expired at the end of the year. This is to be expected since wrestling contracts usually run for only 3 years.

Cody still continued wrestling at the start of 2022, but only as a handshake agreement. Brandi also still appeared on AEW television as she was in a middle of a feud with Dan Lambert.

Cody Rhodes founded AEW with Tony Khan and The Young Bucks back in 2019. So his departure comes as a big surprise. Apparently, the two sides could not come to an agreement so they parted ways.

It's being reported now that both Cody and Brandi are expected to arrive in WWE very soon. WWE has pushed to sign them after both left the company in 2016.

Cody was unhappy at WWE when he was stuck as the Stardust character. He left the company and soon became one of the hottest names on the indie scene. After that, AEW was his mainstay from 2019 until the start of 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Cody and Brandi can sign with WWE in time for WrestleMania 38 this April!

