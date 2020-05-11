Captain Rex Hot Toys Figurine Now Revealed

It was only a few days ago that Hot Toys announced that there will be figures based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV show. Now the toy company has announced the first figure in this new line.

Hot Toys announced on its official Facebook page today that it will be releasing a Captain Rex figurine in the near future. You can read the full announcement for the toy down below.

Clone Captain Rex served the Republic during the Clone Wars, often taking orders from Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. He viewed military service as an honor, and he always completed his mission. Fond of using two blaster pistols at the same time, Rex customized his armor with distinctive blue markings. His loyalty to the Republic and his Jedi Generals was absolute, but even this dedicated veteran soldier found himself plagued by doubts as the Clone Wars claimed more lives and brought ruin to more worlds. Today Hot Toys is very excited to expand its stunning collectible series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and introduce the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Captain Rex! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Clone Captain Rex in the acclaimed animation series featuring meticulously crafted and finely detailed recreation of Rex’s distinctive Clone Trooper armor and helmet, interchangeable head sculpt with amazing likeness, skillfully applied weathering effects, his signature dual blaster pistols as well as a blaster rifle, a detachable jetpack, an Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper helmet, and a figure base! Initiate your Hot Toys Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection today!

Even though the toy is based on The Clone Wars animated TV series, Captain Rex's face is based on actor Temuera Morrison's likeness. This gives the toy a more real life and realistic look to it.

It might be only a matter of time until we finally see a Hot Tots figurine based on the popular Ahsoka Tano character. We should hear an announcement of that very soon.

