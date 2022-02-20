Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38

The male's main event for WrestleMania 38 has now been fully confirmed. It will be once again the contest between Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar.

Instead of Roman Reigns just defending the Universal Title, it will be a champion vs champion match. This is because, at Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title.

Brock Lesnar easily won the Elimination Chamber by getting out every healthy competitor.

He did the F5 to Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and even Austin Theory. The latter F5 was cool because Lesnar did it on top of the steel pods.

As for Bobby Lashley, he was legit injured and needs shoulder surgery. He will be out for 4 months which means he will be missing this year's WrestleMania event.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar means there is only one title match at WrestleMania 38 this year. The other main event males will have to be in matches that don't involve a world title.

This will be the third WrestleMania main event for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar. The two already main evented WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34 in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

WrestleMania 38 happens on April 2nd and April 3rd. It will be streaming on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network worldwide.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Wants Stone Cold Steve Austin In A WrestleMania 38 Match (more); WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches Already Mapped Out (more); Goldberg Could Be Returning To WWE Soon (more); Shane McMahon Released By The WWE This Week (more).

And here are some more related articles: Two WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Matches Announced (more); The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match Was The Worst One Of All Time (more); The Two Favorites To Win The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (more).

A few more: Ronda Rousey Could Be Back In WWE Royal Rumble 2022 (more); WWE: A Surprise Wrestler Might Enter 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match (more).