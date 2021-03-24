Black Widow Gets A New Release Date

Disney and Marvel Studios has now revealed a new release date for Black Widow. The movie is coming out more than a year after its original May 2020 release date.

Due to Covid-19, Disney and Marvel Studios has had to delay Black Widow multiple times. The movie was set to be released on May 7th, 2021, but now this has changed.

The new release date for the movie is now July 9th, 2021. The movie will be released in both theaters/cinemas as well as on Disney+ on the same day. To watch the movie on Disney+, an additional $30 fee is required.

Kareem Daniel, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution chairman commented down below.

"Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world".

Another Marvel movie that has a new release date is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

That movie will be out on September 3rd. Cruella will be released on May 28th and will also have a dual theater/Disney+ release schedule.

