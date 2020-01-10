Birds of Prey Trailer 2 Has Been Released

Warner Bros has now released a second trailer for its upcoming movie called Birds of Prey. This new trailer will give you more information about the story as well as show some of the action set pieces.

Harley Quinn has broken up with the Joker and is now by herself.

However, her life isn't easy for her because there's now a price on her head. She's won't be alone though because she acquires a team later on in the movie.

Birds of Prey is usually about the other characters in the comic books, although this movie version makes Harley Quinn the main character.

This is mainly because Harley Quinn was such as huge hit when Suicide Squad came out back in 2016.

The new trailer also gives us a good look at Ewan McGregor's character named Black Mask. He is the main villain of the movie and he won't be making life easy for the main characters!

Birds of Prey is still set in the DCEU after the events of Suicide Squad.

That said, only Harley Quinn returns since no other Suicide Squad character is back for this movie. There is some speculation that Joker might even be dead in this film!

Birds of Prey releases in North America on February 7th, 2020 and stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. You can read the full synopsis for the movie posted down below.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more); Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more).

And here are some more related articles: Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more); Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more); Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (more); Marvel Announces A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows At SDCC (more).