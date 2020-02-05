Birds of Prey Has High Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Warner Bros' Birds of Prey movie is out this weekend and the review embargo has been lifted already. Warner Bros should be happy because the movie is getting good reviews so far.

If you look at Rotten Tomatoes, Birds of Prey has a 90 percent rating from professional critics. This is better than the review scores for the likes of Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

With 81 reviews counted, 73 reviews are fresh while only 8 of them are rotten. The average score for the movie is 7.06/10 meaning you are looking at many 3 stars or more reviews.

The critics consensus has been posted down below.

"With a fresh perspective, some new friends, and loads of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorfully anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

We will have to wait a few more days to know what the Audience Score will be like. It's more than likely it will be positive too.

Birds of Prey releases in North America on February 7th, 2020. You can read the synopsis for the film below.

"You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya's paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down."

