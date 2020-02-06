Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Hot Toys Figure Revealed

Hot Toys has already released a Harley Quinn figure based on her appearance from Suicide Squad a few years ago. Well now you can get a figure based on the new Birds of Prey movie.

Birds of Prey features a female heavy cast with Harley Quinn as the main character. She looks different in this movie compared to her look in Suicide Squad.

Hot Toys announced the new figurine on its official Facebook page this week. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"The villainous Harley Quinn will return to Gotham City in no time. She has been emancipated from her former beau, Mistah J, and has broken away from the Suicide Squad. Now she’s gathering a group of women vigilantes as her own girl gang to face off again the other super villains out there! Waited with great anticipation for the official release of Birds of Prey, Hot Toys is thrilled today to unmask the latest 1/6th scale Harley Quinn collectible figure from the latest DC Extended Universe blockbuster! Meet the gang leader, behind Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and go inside the mind of an unhinged antihero who’s breaking all the rules. Beautifully crafted based on the screen appearance of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, the movie-accurate collectible figure features a newly developed head and hair sculpture with incredible workmanship, a sophisticatedly tailored golden overall outfit as seen in the first trailer of the film, a pair of interchangeable roller shoes, Harley’s iconic mallet, a chain necklaces, a figure stand with specially designed graphic cards and character backdrop. Channel your inner Harley Quinn with this latest figure capturing her brilliant look in the upcoming Birds of Prey!"

The toy should be available to pre-order very soon. Birds of Prey releases in North America on February 7th, 2020.

