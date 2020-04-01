Birds of Prey Gets Blu-ray Release Date

Warner Bros may have already released Birds of Prey to digital formats, but the movie has yet to hit physical formats. Well Warner Bros has now revealed the official release date and special features for the Blu-ray.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and Ultra 4K on May 12th, 2020. This should hopefully give the movie more money as its Box Office returns wasn't as high as expected.

Birds of Prey was actually well received by both critics and some fans, but for some reason nobody showed up to the cinemas to watch it.

This does not deter Warner Bros though since more DCEU movies are on the way.

Anyway, you can read the synopsis and special features for the film posted down below.

"When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down."

Birds Eye View Mode

Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

Grime and Crime

Wild Nerds

Romanesque

Sanity is Sooo Last Season

A Love/Skate Relationship

Gag Reel

