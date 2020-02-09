Birds of Prey Disappoints At The Box Office

Birds of Prey is out this weekend, although it doesn't appear as if the movie is performing as well as it should. Over in North America, Birds of Prey severely underperformed at the Box Office.

The movie was initially projected to gross around $50 million in its opening weekend as the film had previous awareness thanks to Suicide Squad.

Not to mention the film stars A lister Margot Robbie playing the popular character of Harley Quinn once again.

Despite being based on a comic book property, Birds of Prey only grossed am estimated $33.25 million from 4,236 locations. The film grossed around $20 million less than Box Office analysts predicted a few weeks ago.

It's hard to pinpoint the reasons why the film is not going over as well as it should have.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the critic rating for the movie is at 80 percent. As for the Audience Score, the film is hovering over at 82 percent.

Also it's reported the film has a Cinemascore of B+. This isn't a bad grade, although the film could have been better received.

The only reason I can think of for the film underperforming is the fact that it's R rated. The R rating prevented younger fans from possibly watching the film in cinemas.

From a worldwide standpoint, the film has made $81.3 million. The film can still break even because the budget for the film was only $84.5 million.

It will be interesting to see if the film can hold well over the next few weeks. That said, it will face competition next week from the first live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie!

