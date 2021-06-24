Aliens: Fireteam Elite Release Date and Trailer Revealed

Cold Iron Studios has now revealed a new trailer for the Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Alongside the new trailer, we also get to know when the game will be coming out.

The official release date for Aliens: Fireteam Elite is August 24th, 2021. The game is a third-person co-op shooter where you and to to three friends team up to kill lots of aliens.

There are well over 20 different enemy types that are all hunting down to kill all of you. It looks like an Aliens version of Gears of War.

You can read the official descriptions for the game posted down below.

THE ULTIMATE HUNT: Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the UAS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats. Stunning visuals, iconic enemies, realistic environments, powerful weapons, futuristic equipment, and an eerie soundscape, combined with new storylines in a series of replayable campaigns, expand upon the story from the blockbuster films.

SURVIVE THE HIVE: Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines. Utilize cover and master team strategy to survive extraterrestrial threats as they overrun your fireteam from every angle, swarm through doors and vents, scramble across walls and ceilings, and strike from darkness with uncanny ferocity.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR FIRETEAM: Choose from five unique classes - Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon - each with their own special abilities and character perks. Utilize an extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat. An innovative Perk Board modifies and improves your abilities, while a unique Challenge Card system alters the approach to each Campaign mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough.

The game will be available to play on the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.