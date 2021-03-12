2021 Razzie Award Nominations Announced

2020 may have been a quiet year for movies, although there were still some films that people hated. This is where the Golden Raspberry Awards comes in to celebrate the worst movies of the year.

The 2021 Razzie Award nominations have been revealed and there's several movies that made it to the bad list. Some recognizable actors have also made it to the worst acting categories!

Anyway, you can look at the full nominee list below. The 2021 Razzie Awards are happening on April 24th, 2021.







WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All three “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

