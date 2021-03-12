2021 Razzie Award Nominations Announced
2020 may have been a quiet year for movies, although there were still some films that people hated. This is where the Golden Raspberry Awards comes in to celebrate the worst movies of the year.
The 2021 Razzie Award nominations have been revealed and there's several movies that made it to the bad list. Some recognizable actors have also made it to the worst acting categories!
Anyway, you can look at the full nominee list below. The 2021 Razzie Awards are happening on April 24th, 2021.
WORST PICTURE
- 365 Days
- Absolute Proof
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Music
WORST ACTOR
- Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
- Michele Morrone – 365 Days
- Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
- David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
- Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
- Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle
- Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
- Charles Band – All three “Barbie & Kendra” movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
- Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
- 365 Days
- All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Dolittle (Remake)
- Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
- Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
