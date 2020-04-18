The 2020 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) Event Has Been Canceled Thanks To Covid-19

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic that has been running wild all over the world right now, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year's San Diego Comic-Con event.

Comic-Con has been running in San Diego for the past 50 years, and this is the first year ever that it had to be canceled. This is due to make sure everyone stays safe during this pandemic.

The official Comic-Con Instagram made the announcement earlier this week. You can see the full details posted down below.

The last few weeks have been an unprecedented time. Since it is becoming apparent that COVID-19 restrictions will not be a short-team matter, we have made the sad decision to cancel Comic-Con for the first time in its 50 year history. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would be not be safe to move forward. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center July 22-25, 2021. Individuals who purchased badges for Comic Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or roll-over their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders and Exhibitors will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund or transfer their payments for Comic-Con 2021. We thank our friends for your continued support, and we are exploring the possibility of an online presence that should give us all an opportunity to share in the community for which Comic-Con is famous.

Comic-Con was an event for buying and selling comic books, but more recently it was a place where many movie studios announced new projects and more. Recent years also saw the rise of celebrities attending the event in person too.

It's unfortunate that Comic-Con had to be canceled this year, but hopefully things can return to normal in 2021 once this pandemic should be over.

